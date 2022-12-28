< Back to All News

More Accidents In NevCo During Christmas Weekend

Posted: Dec. 28, 2022 12:33 PM PST

There was a bit of an uptick in accidents in Nevada County during the Christmas weekend maximum enforcement period for the Highway Patrol. Officer Jason Bice says at least 15 were documented, between 6pm last Friday and midnight Christmas night on Sunday….

click to listen to Officer Bice

But the good news is that there were no serious injuries or fatalities from the crashes. Bice says the majority were non-injury, with a few having minor injuries. And there was only one DUI arrest. But he says the Grass Valley CHP office did receive a total of more than 100 calls for service…

click to listen to Officer Bice

But statewide it was a much different story. Bice says accident fatalities were up significantly, although he didn’t have any specific numbers. He did say DUI arrests about doubled, at over 600. He says there were a lot more people on the roads and highways this season, with no major COVID fears and restrictions regarding travelling and going places.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha