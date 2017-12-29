More Airport Improvements On Tap For 2018

The Nevada County Airport is getting ready for improvements in 2018 and beyond. County Chief Information Officer Steve Monaghan says they are finishing up a grant application that will allow new pavement for ramps and taxiways…

Listen to Steve Monaghan 1

Monaghan says if everything times out the way they hope, work could begin this fall. Also on tap for 2018 is the completion of perimeter fencing, designed to keep deer and other wildlife away from the runway. He says Phase One is complete…

Listen to Steve Monaghan 2

Re-paving the ramps and taxiways has been part of the Airport Improvement Plan for several years.

–gf