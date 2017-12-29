< Back to All News

More Airport Improvements On Tap For 2018

Posted: Dec. 29, 2017 7:27 AM PST

The Nevada County Airport is getting ready for improvements in 2018 and beyond. County Chief Information Officer Steve Monaghan says they are finishing up a grant application that will allow new pavement for ramps and taxiways…

Listen to Steve Monaghan 1

Monaghan says if everything times out the way they hope, work could begin this fall. Also on tap for 2018 is the completion of perimeter fencing, designed to keep deer and other wildlife away from the runway. He says Phase One is complete…

Listen to Steve Monaghan 2

Re-paving the ramps and taxiways has been part of the Airport Improvement Plan for several years.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha