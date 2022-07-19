More Behavioral Health Funding Special Ed Students

The pandemic has also had some positive impacts for Nevada County schools. The county recently received a two-and-a-half million dollar grant over four years for behavioral and mental health services for special ed students. The Board of Supervisors last week approved a contract worth 593-thousand dollars to hire eight technicians for eight elementary schools. Behavioral Health Director, Phebe Bell, told the Board that it continues to be important to reach such kids at a younger age…

click to listen to Phebe Bell

Eli Gallup is the county’s Assistant Superintendent for Special Education. He says 29 students have already been served in the first six months of the program. He says the prevention strategies also help the entire classroom, including general education students…

click to listen to Eli Gallup

Meanwhile, Bell says the Behavioral Health Department has also received an additional 674-thousand dollar grant, with hopes of expanding services to middle school special ed students.