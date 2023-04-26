More Bond Projects For NJUHSD

More state facilities funding is on the way for the Nevada Joint Union High School District. Speaking recently on “KNCO: Insight”, Superintendent Dan Frisella says they’ve received over 10-million dollars in matching funds that they applied for. And he says another two-million dollars may be on the way as well. Meanwhile, Frisella says some projects from the 47-million dollar Measure B bond measure, passed in 2016, are wrapping up near the end of the school year. That includes the choir and band building at Nevada Union High School…

click to listen to Dan Frisella

Frisella says they also recently broke ground for some solar panel projects at Nevada Union and Bear River High Schools, with another one also in the works at Silver Springs High School…

click to listen to Dan Frisella

Other significant upgrades listed as completed by the district from Measure B include the Don Baggett Theatre, replacement of the football field artificial turf at NU, an all-weather track at Bear River High, modernization of the NU pool, and replacing the gym floor at Silver Springs.