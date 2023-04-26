< Back to All News

More Bond Projects For NJUHSD

Posted: Apr. 26, 2023 12:23 AM PDT

More state facilities funding is on the way for the Nevada Joint Union High School District. Speaking recently on “KNCO: Insight”, Superintendent Dan Frisella says they’ve received over 10-million dollars in matching funds that they applied for. And he says another two-million dollars may be on the way as well. Meanwhile, Frisella says some projects from the 47-million dollar Measure B bond measure, passed in 2016, are wrapping up near the end of the school year. That includes the choir and band building at Nevada Union High School…

click to listen to Dan Frisella

Frisella says they also recently broke ground for some solar panel projects at Nevada Union and Bear River High Schools, with another one also in the works at Silver Springs High School…

click to listen to Dan Frisella

Other significant upgrades listed as completed by the district from Measure B include the Don Baggett Theatre, replacement of the football field artificial turf at NU, an all-weather track at Bear River High, modernization of the NU pool, and replacing the gym floor at Silver Springs.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha