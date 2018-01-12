< Back to All News

More Bridge Overcrossings Work On I-80

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 10:49 AM PST

After raising a number of bridge overcrossings on Interstate 80, Cal Trans is now in the process of upgrading or replacing some in the high country. Agency Spokeswoman Liza Whitmore says they’re looking at 7 aging overcrossings, in 6 locations, between Weimar and Cisco, in Nevada and Placer Counties…

Whitmore says while there may be occasional lane closure on I-80, there will be minimal traffic impacts to motorists passing through. The bigger impacts will be for people living in the area and own businesses, especially if Cal Trans decides, through public input, to completely close an overcrossing while work is going on…

Whitmore says public input is being accepted, until January 26th, on the District 3 Cal Trans website, regarding the draft environmental document. It’s anticipated that construction will begin in 2021.

