< Back to All News

More Broadband Connection Funding Awarded

Posted: Apr. 28, 2021 12:53 AM PDT

The second round of funding for what’s called the “Last Mile Broadband Grant Program” has been awarded. At their meeting yesterday, Nevada County Supervisors approved half-a-million dollars to four local internet service providers. That’ll add another 440 households in the next 12 to 18 months. Kari Sinoff is the Project Manager, with the Sierra Business Council and the Gold Country Broadband Consortium. She told the Board that many of the installations will be underground, to improve resiliency…

click to listen to Kari Sinoff

Half of the money came from PG and E settlement funds. Sinoff says most will also be community-owned projects with open access networks…

click to listen to Kari Sinoff

Sinoff says the funding leverages almost four-million dollars worth of projects, including unincorporated areas of Grass Valley, Oak Ridge and Bear Claw Court, the Dog Valley area, and north of the Nevada City limits. She says one provider, Spiral Fiber, plans an eventual buildout of up to 12-thousand home connections.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha