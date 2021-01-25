< Back to All News

More Broadband Hookups Ahead

Posted: Jan. 25, 2021 12:23 AM PST

The second round of what’s called the “Last Mile Broadband Grant Program” has been launched in Nevada County. Projects Administrator Caleb Dardick says they’re seeking more internet service provider applications to support distance learning, remote working, and tele-medicine in sparsely-populated unincorporated areas…

In the first round, in April of last year, the Board of Supervisors awarded 176-thousand dollars for two providers, with their projects expected to be completed in June. Dardick says this round is worth 250-thousand dollars. He says it’s difficult to attract providers without such funding being available, especially with the natural obstacles in such areas…

Applications are due March first, with award decisions expected to be announced at the Board meeting on April 27th. Supervisors also recently approved 800 new connections for Peardale and also partnered with the Fairgrounds for a Distance Learning Center and Youth Hub. Funding comes from the Transient Occupancy Tax intended to promote economic development.

