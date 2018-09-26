More Cal Fire Funding Approved

With one of the worst wildfire seasons in state history, Cal Fire already needs more money. Chief Scott McClean says lawmakers have cut them a check for another 234-million dollars…

McClean says there’s no longer a fire season. He says one-point-four million acres were scorched in the Forest Service and Cal Fire’s coverage areas last year. And about one-point-three million acres have already gone up in smoke this year, with the driest time

McClean says the new money isn’t automatically dedicated to specific parts of the state, but just where it’s needed.