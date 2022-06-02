More CAL FIRE Funding For Fire Safe Council

More wildfire prevention grant money is on the way for the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County. CAL FIRE has awarded another one-and-a-half million dollars. Council Executive Director, Jamie Jones, says it’ll benefit three existing programs. That includes more frequent green waste dropoff events throughout the year, in conjunction with the county…

CAL FIRE says the new funding is linked to the late December snow storm which brought down hundreds of thousands of trees. And that wreaked havoc on the power grid, leaving over 30-thousand residents without power. The prohibitive removal costs also created a new barrier to creating defensible space and evacuation routes near their homes. Wait times for private contractors have gone from several weeks to several months. Jones says the Council will now be able to complete three-thousand chipping orders…

CAL FIRE says the grant will benefit an additional nine-thousand low-income residents, many of them seniors, by expanding safe zones and reducing the occurrence of crown fires. It says free drive by chipping service and green waste dropoff events will also integrate well with the Senior Firewood Program.