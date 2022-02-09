More Cal Trans Cement Environmental-Friendly

You won’t notice any difference driving on it, but Caltrans is now going to be using up to 15-percent of a type of cement that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Agency Spokesman Will Arnold says so-called Portland Limestone Cement, or highway construction and maintenance projects, will reduce carbon dioxide releases by up to 10-percent a year…

Arnold says the traditional process of producing cement includes using high heat on the limestone. It alters the rock’s chemistry, creating what’s called “clinker”. That’s a basic component in nearly all types of cement. But it also generates large quantities of carbon dioxide. Portland Limestone contains less clinker. In 2017 alone, Caltrans used 325-thousand tons of cement to upgrade the state highway system…

Officials say this is a big step in supporting California’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.