< Back to All News

More Cal Trans Cement Environmental-Friendly

Posted: Feb. 9, 2022 12:33 AM PST

You won’t notice any difference driving on it, but Caltrans is now going to be using up to 15-percent of a type of cement that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Agency Spokesman Will Arnold says so-called Portland Limestone Cement, or highway construction and maintenance projects, will reduce carbon dioxide releases by up to 10-percent a year…

click to listen to Will Arnold

Arnold says the traditional process of producing cement includes using high heat on the limestone. It alters the rock’s chemistry, creating what’s called “clinker”. That’s a basic component in nearly all types of cement. But it also generates large quantities of carbon dioxide. Portland Limestone contains less clinker. In 2017 alone, Caltrans used 325-thousand tons of cement to upgrade the state highway system…

click to listen to Will Arnold

Officials say this is a big step in supporting California’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha