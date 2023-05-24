< Back to All News

More Camping Available For Holiday Weekend

Posted: May. 24, 2023 12:27 AM PDT

Memorial Day weekend is also the unofficial start of the busy camping season. And the Tahoe National Forest is reporting more progress in opening up access. But Recreation Program Manager Mary Sullivan says a number of sites are still closed, mostly in the high elevations where there’s still about two-feet of snow on the ground in many spots that have normally melted by now. But Sullivan says many people who made reservations months ago at lower elevations are now breathing a little easier. And if you haven’t reserved a site, you may have a little better chance to find one where you traditionally wouldn’t because of the high demand….

click to listen to Mary Sullivan

Sullivan says in some areas the ground is still not warm enough to turn on a system…

click to listen to Mary Sullivan

Of course, the easiest way to find out the status of a campground, so you don’t waste packing and driving time, is to call your local Ranger District.

