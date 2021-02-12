More Churches Resuming Indoor Services

Expect a lot more churches to reopen for limited indoor services this weekend, a week since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Governor Newsom’s coronavirus shutdowns. That still means only 25-percent capacity for Purple and even Red Tier counties, including Nevada County. But at Twin Cities Church, on Rough and Ready Highway, with one of the county’s largest congregations, Pastor Ron Thompson says he doesn’t expect much of a crowd, with the prospect of turning people away…

Thompson also points out that attendance at numerous churches around the country had already been in decline, even before the pandemic…

Indoor cultural ceremonies can also resume, such as weddings and funerals. On a 6-3 vote, the High Court ruled that California’s rules violated First Amendment rights. But they also said the state can still prohibit singing.