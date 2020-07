Another six coronavirus cases to report in Nevada County. That makes a total 151, with 56 from the western part of the county and the rest in the eastern part. 97 people have recovered, with 53 cases still active. Still only one death. The most cases are in Truckee, with 88, then it’s Grass Valley with 20 and 13 in Alta Sierra. There are six hospitalized patients and one in the ICU.