More Coronavirus Money For Western Sierra Clinic

Western Sierra Medical Clinic, the largest outpatient provider in Nevada and Sierra Counties, has received another grant funding boost for ongoing coronavirus service adjustments. This time, Chief Medical Officer Christina Lasich says they’re getting 50-thousand dollars from Direct Relief and 123-thousand-500 from Health Net. The Health Net money will expand telehealth even further for Medi-Cal patients…

Lasich says Western Sierra has had to dramatically change how they care for patients. She says both of these grants will ease the financial challenges they’ve faced…

Lasich says 28 members of their 148-member staff were originally let go indefinitely, at the start of the pandemic. But office visits have resumed for most routine and preventive care. In March, Western Sierra received 60-thousand dollars through a federal grant program for health centers nationwide.