More County Cannabis Ordinance Changes Proposed

Some notable amendments to Nevada County’s commercial cannabis cultivation ordinance are in the works. The County Planning Commission will consider them at their meeting next Thursday afternoon. Planning Director Brian Foss says that includes codifying the allowance of commercial growers to also sell it for recreational uses. The current ordinance allows only medical sales…

Foss says he doesn’t believe the amendment will significantly increase commercial growing acreage. Another proposed amendment increases setbacks which are designed to reduce nuisance concerns from non-growing neighbors…

Another proposed change to the ordinance removes onsite residence requirements for adjacent parcels included in common ownership. Other revisions have also been made to the ordinance since it was originally passed in 2019. Last year, the phrase “violator” replaced “responsible party”, to help ensure that an uninvolved landowner is not unfairly penalized for an illegal grow.