More COVID Resiliency Grant Money Awarded

What might be the last round of “Community Resiliency Grant” money has been approved by Nevada County Supervisors. During the first round it was determined that one award could not move forward. So 140-thousand dollars of the total funds was reallocated for a second round. It went to three business-serving entities who had not received grant money before. 69-thousand dollars was awarded to the Grass Valley Downtown Association. Chairperson Lillie Piland told the Board the funds will be very well used…

Robert Trent, the executive director and founder of Sierra Commons, praised Supervisors for approving the second-highest allocation of 36-thousand dollars…

And the executive director of the county’s Economic Resource Council, Gil Mathew, was on hand to hear his group had received 35-thousand dollars…

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in March of last year, in response to the ongoing challenges for businesses during the pandemic.