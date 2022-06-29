< Back to All News

More Crackdowns Illegal Parking In Rec Areas

Posted: Jun. 29, 2022 12:49 AM PDT

More illegal parking crackdowns for recreationists in Nevada County are on the way. The Board of Supervisors has approved a major increase in ticket fines and also greatly expanded parking prohibitions on roads and where fines can also be imposed.The amount is going up from 38 dollars to 162 dollars. The Board approved the higher amount near the Purdon and Edwards Crossings on the South Yuba River in 2018. Senior Management Analyst Jeff Thorsby told the Board the lower amount had been ineffective..

River visitations surged in 2020, when recreation options were greatly limited, with the start of the pandemic. Thorsby says over 26-hundred tickets were handed out at the two crossings, indicating many people are still not concerned about the possible blocking of access for fire and emergency vehicles. And while Supervisor Ed Scofield supported the expansion, he said more parking availability in recreational areas also still needs to be addressed…

The changes won’t take place until August 11th, and there would also be a public outreach and warning period before tickets are issued.

