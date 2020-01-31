More Delays Ahead On Hwy 20 Near Smartsville

Another area where tree trimming and removal work has been going on is Highway 20, between Smartsville and the Parks Bar Bridge, in Yuba County. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says it’ll be intermittent, and weather permitting, starting as early as 6:30am and finishing as late as 4:30pm, between now and April. He says PG and E is also doing utility upgrades. But these projects are also in preparation for re-aligning that segment, later in the spring, which features a straightening of more curves, similar to the previous segment that finished last year, between Hammonton-Smartsville Road and Smartsville. And more blasting work will also be needed…

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

And that means more one-way traffic controls…

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

Those other two projects are the completion of upgrades on a stretch of Highway 20, about seven miles east of Marysville, as well as one that’s also getting underway, near Browns Valley Road, about ten miles east of Marysville. The realignment project will last for at least two construction seasons.