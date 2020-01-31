< Back to All News

More Delays Ahead On Hwy 20 Near Smartsville

Posted: Jan. 30, 2020 5:52 PM PST

Another area where tree trimming and removal work has been going on is Highway 20, between Smartsville and the Parks Bar Bridge, in Yuba County. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says it’ll be intermittent, and weather permitting, starting as early as 6:30am and finishing as late as 4:30pm, between now and April. He says PG and E is also doing utility upgrades. But these projects are also in preparation for re-aligning that segment, later in the spring, which features a straightening of more curves, similar to the previous segment that finished last year, between Hammonton-Smartsville Road and Smartsville. And more blasting work will also be needed…

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

And that means more one-way traffic controls…

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

Those other two projects are the completion of upgrades on a stretch of Highway 20, about seven miles east of Marysville, as well as one that’s also getting underway, near Browns Valley Road, about ten miles east of Marysville. The realignment project will last for at least two construction seasons.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha