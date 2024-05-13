More Delays Hwy 20 White Cloud Area

If you have vacation plans for the Truckee and Tahoe area this summer, bring plenty of patience. In addition to all the emergency repair delays on I-80, from winter storm damage in the last year or so, Highway 20 will also have more unexpected slowdowns, between Nevada City and I-80, or in the White Cloud area. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says they’d hoped there’d be mostly smooth sailing, after the Omega Curves project was largely completed late last year. But crews still need to finish repairing slipouts and shoulder erosion that started last year during Omega Curves…

And that work is expected to continue through October, from around 6am to 7pm, Monday through Friday, in two areas, with various lane closures and one-way traffic control at times…

Work includes some tree removal, slope stabilization, and placement of rock slope protection.