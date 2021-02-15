More delays on Highway 174 this week. Cal Trans says PG and E crews are relocating utility lines, in preparation for continued construction on a 27-million dollar Safety Improvement Project. One-way traffic control will be in effect, between You Bet Road and Dalmatian Drive, from 8am to 4pm Monday through Friday. The project is realigning curves, widening shoulders, adding a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road, and improving the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.