More Delays On Hwy 20 East Of Nevada City

Highway 20, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction, is going to be a busy stretch for construction crews over the next couple of years. As part of the larger Omega Curves Safety Improvement Project, which began about a month ago, new turnouts are being constructed, starting on April fifth. That’s one in each direction, near Conservation Road and Pine Needle Lane. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says that will help reduce the possibility of risky passing behavior by motorists and reduce accidents…

That work is expected to be completed by April 22nd. Borrayo says there’s also widening, to accomodate a left turn lane, plus the extension of an existing turnout…

That would include non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill where tree removal work has been going on in the last month. There will be up to 20-minute delays, from 7am to 5pm Monday through Friday, for the turnout project.