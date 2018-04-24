More Details About Airport Hangar Fire

More details have come out, regarding last week’s fire at the Nevada County Airport. Airport Manager Lee Ocker says the cause remains under investigation. But he says the blaze did originate in one of three planes inside a hangar partly occupied by Sierra Mountain Aviation. That plane was being worked on by a technician at the time…

The fire killed 65-year-old John Pichitino, with a woman treated for smoke inhalation. Ocker declined to say whether Pichitino was an employee for Sierra Mountain Aviation. Otherwise, he says much of the contents were saved…

The other half of the hangar is occupied by Alpine Aviation, where damage was minimal. Ocker says he expects the investigation to be completed in a few days and expects a cause will be determined.