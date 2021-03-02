More Details On BHO Lab Explosion

More information on a butane honey oil lab explosion that caused major damage to a Grass Valley apartment Monday evening. Police Captain Steve Johnson says it was reported at the Nevada Woods complex on Sutton Way, with burn injuries to a man and two children…
The explosion caused major injuries to 31-year-old Kyle Patche, who, when released from a Sacramento trauma center, will be arrested on several felony charges. Johnson says a 12-year-old girl, unrelated to Patche, has been treated and released at the trauma center. His nine-year-old son was treated at the scene with less severe burns. Johnson says it was a small lab. The butane is used for extracting THC, the chemical from marijuana that gets you high, into a concentrated form…
It’s the second butane honey oil lab to be discovered in Grass Valley in the last couple of weeks. The other one, at a home on Carol Drive, did not explode.
