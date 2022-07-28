More Details On Nevada City Home Fire

Details of a Nevada City home fire are now out. Grass Valley Fire Battalion Chief Chris Armstrong says the house, on Grace Road, is a near total loss, with few contents, if any, salvageable. A more aggressive attack of the blaze was delayed for 10 to 15 minutes, due to reports of children possibly being inside. It turns out, no one was home. It was also an older home, at around two-thousand square feet…

click to listen to Chris Armstrong

Armstrong says the heat also hindered efforts, with crews needing a break, creating a need for more outside resources from further away. Cal Fire also was working on a couple of other fires at the time. The cause isn’t known. The attic was the most visible area in flames, when crews arrived…

click to listen to Chris Armstrong

Armstrong says the fire did not threaten any other homes in the area.