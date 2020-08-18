More Details On Protester Violence Charges

More details regarding the arrest of a Nevada City man in the recent protest violence on Broad Street in Nevada City. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says 40-year-old James Smith was seen, in cell phone footage, as being very aggressive in approaching a Black Lives Matter group. But that’s not why he was charged…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says Smith has been charged with felony assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury, along with felony robbery. It’s not known if he was affiliated with a specific group, such as Back the Blue. Another man was arrested last week for firing an airsoft rifle at a group of Back the Blue demonstrators…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Meanwhile, Walsh says there are additional, ongoing investigations into others who were involved in the Broad Street altercations.