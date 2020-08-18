< Back to All News

More Details On Protester Violence Charges

Posted: Aug. 18, 2020

More details regarding the arrest of a Nevada City man in the recent protest violence on Broad Street in Nevada City. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says 40-year-old James Smith was seen, in cell phone footage, as being very aggressive in approaching a Black Lives Matter group. But that’s not why he was charged…

Walsh says Smith has been charged with felony assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury, along with felony robbery. It’s not known if he was affiliated with a specific group, such as Back the Blue. Another man was arrested last week for firing an airsoft rifle at a group of Back the Blue demonstrators…

Meanwhile, Walsh says there are additional, ongoing investigations into others who were involved in the Broad Street altercations.

