More Details On Shooting Incidents In Grass Valley

More details on what turned out to be several shooting incidents that happened in a Grass Valley neighborhood on Wednesday. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says the suspect has been identified as a local resident, 26-year-old Austin Wallace. He says officers initially responded to the report of a possible theft of parts from a vehicle, in the 400 block of French Avenue…

Gammelgard says a perimeter was then set up, blocking off a number of streets. He says Wallace then reportedly fired at least one round toward a CHP officer, who was standing outside of his patrol vehicle. He was not hit. Officers then soon after located the suspect, which resulted in a brief foot pursuit…

No officers were hit. Gammelgard says that occurred in an open space west of homes on French Avenue. He says there are still no details on the severity of the injuries to Wallace and the victim. But both were still in the hospital, as of Thursday. Gammelgard says charges are still pending against Wallace, but will include attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. In 2014, at the age of 18, Wallace reached a plea agreement in a brutal home invasion robbery and assault of a Grass Valley man that involved five defendants. He was sentenced to four years in prison.