More Eligible Students On School Lunch Pgm

More California students are now eligible to receive free and reduced price meals from the state school lunch program. That’s because of a more streamlined and automated Direct Certification process. And starting this school year, Grass Valley School District Food Services Director, Suzanne Grasse, says districts can now also use Medi-Cal data to certify eligible students on the reports. The reports are called CALPADS…

Grasse says that’s added about 140 more students to the program…

Grasse says 57% of the Grass Valley School District’s 1830 students are on the program, which is actually a bit down from the previous year. The state says the Direct Certification process eliminates the need for families to fill out applications, reduces the administrative tasks of verifying and processing those applications, and identifies eligible students in a more expedient timeline.