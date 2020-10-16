< Back to All News

More Fire Prevention Funding For NID

Posted: Oct. 15, 2020 5:43 PM PDT

More fire prevention funding for the Nevada Irrigation District. Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says that includes another 145-thousand dollars from Cal Fire to reduce additional fuels at Rollins Reservoir. It features the treatment of what’s termed “103 high priority acres” adjacent to the facility…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

NID officials say wildfire is a significant concern for district facilities, as well as neighboring residential communities, and the roads are critical for ingress and egress, especially during an evacuation. Also, Riley says the Wildlife Conservation Board has approved one-point-two million dollars for what’s called the English Meadow Floodplain Enhancement and Restoration Project. She says it builds on a 2018 grant received from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

The 180-acre English Meadow is in the headwaters of the middle fork of the Yuba River.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha