More Fire Prevention Funding For NID

More fire prevention funding for the Nevada Irrigation District. Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says that includes another 145-thousand dollars from Cal Fire to reduce additional fuels at Rollins Reservoir. It features the treatment of what’s termed “103 high priority acres” adjacent to the facility…

NID officials say wildfire is a significant concern for district facilities, as well as neighboring residential communities, and the roads are critical for ingress and egress, especially during an evacuation. Also, Riley says the Wildlife Conservation Board has approved one-point-two million dollars for what’s called the English Meadow Floodplain Enhancement and Restoration Project. She says it builds on a 2018 grant received from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy…

The 180-acre English Meadow is in the headwaters of the middle fork of the Yuba River.