More Food Security and Flexibility For IFM

More supply flexibility is being provided for Interfaith Food Ministries. Nevada County Supervisors have approved the execution of a federal funding agreement with the organization worth 465-thousand dollars. It will be used to purchase and install a generator with a large enough capacity to keep food from spoiling, while also allowing for continued operations, during PSPS events. IFM Executive Director, Phil Alonso, told the Board that their staff will also engage clients with educational opportunities through the installation of a cold kitchen, which has no stove or oven…

Alonso says there will also be gardening opportunities and increased fruit and vegetable availability through distributions…

Funds will further be used to acquire a commercial truck with a liftgate and payload capacity of ten-thousand pounds. The current vehicle is slated to be obsolete in the near future, due to emission regulations.