< Back to All News

More Formula Options For WIC Recipients

Posted: Jun. 2, 2022 12:59 AM PDT

Some good news regarding the infant formula shortage. The California Department of Public Health is adding a new flexibility for WIC program recipients. Nevada County’s Program Director, Debbie Wilson, says families now have eight additional formulas, and a total of 13 options, they can purchase…

click to listen to Debbie Wilson

WIC families can find the latest updates at “My Family-dot-ca-dot-gov” and should contact the local office with questions…

click to listen to Debbie Wilson

Wilson says there are around 100 WIC recipients in Nevada County. Meanwhile, the Department says non-WIC parents and caregivers who face a shortage should call their health care providers first, to help them navigate options, when supplies are scarce. Parents and caregivers are also advised to not dilute formula or use homemade recipies for substitution, as this can seriously harm a baby’s health.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha