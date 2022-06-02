More Formula Options For WIC Recipients

Some good news regarding the infant formula shortage. The California Department of Public Health is adding a new flexibility for WIC program recipients. Nevada County’s Program Director, Debbie Wilson, says families now have eight additional formulas, and a total of 13 options, they can purchase…

click to listen to Debbie Wilson

WIC families can find the latest updates at “My Family-dot-ca-dot-gov” and should contact the local office with questions…

click to listen to Debbie Wilson

Wilson says there are around 100 WIC recipients in Nevada County. Meanwhile, the Department says non-WIC parents and caregivers who face a shortage should call their health care providers first, to help them navigate options, when supplies are scarce. Parents and caregivers are also advised to not dilute formula or use homemade recipies for substitution, as this can seriously harm a baby’s health.