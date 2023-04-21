More Fuels For Fire Season This Year

This year’s upcoming fire season in Nevada County will look different than it has in the last few years, thanks to one of the wettest and snowiest winters on record. But although the it’ll likely get off to a slower start, due to all the moisture still in the ground, it could still be intense, because of a lot more vegetation fuels. Retired Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Mathias recently joined the local Fire Safe Council as the Prevention and Safety Manager. Speaking on his monthly “Insight” program, he’s reminding residents that now is the best time for getting rid of greenwaste, especially with so much more of it this spring…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

Another good reason to ramp up creating good defensible space for the season is all the free greenwaste dropoff events that are continuing, every second and fourth Sundays and Mondays, through June, at the Brunswick Road site. And Marthias says there are fewer limitations, compared to other Fire Safe Council programs…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

Wildfire acreage for Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit was dramatically down in 2022, with 19-hundred-43 acres scorched. That compared to five-thousand in 2021. Meanwhile, Accuweather meteorologists are predicting that 400-thousand to one-million acres will burn this season in California, compared to 83-thousand last year.