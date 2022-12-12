< Back to All News

More Funds For NevCo Recreation Master Plan

Posted: Dec. 12, 2022 12:54 AM PST

As Nevada County embarks on the development of its Recreation and Resiliency Master Plan, one of the first of its kind in the state, it’s received another funding boost. The county’s Senior Administrative Analyst for Recreation, Erika Seward, says the Sierra Nevada Conservancy has awarded 200-thousand dollars….

That’s on top of the 250-thousand dollars the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act. Seward says more input will also be sought about the plan from residents over the next 12 to 18 months…

In addition to identifying recreation needs and articulating a long-term vision for managing open spaces, the plan will also integrate a number of other strategies. It will identify projects to help reduce the county’s risk of natural disasters, like wildfire, flooding, and extreme heat. It will also provide support for state and federal first responders and facilitate healthy lifestyles.

