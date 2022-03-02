< Back to All News

More Gloomy Snowpack News

Posted: Mar. 1, 2022 5:25 PM PST

After another mostly dry month, the snowpack has plummeted even further. The third official survey, from the Department of Water Resources, shows it dropped from 90-percent of average, a month ago, to 59-percent on March first, in the Northern Sierra. And DWR hydrologist, Dave Rizzardo, says with one month left of the traditional wet season, and no major storms on the horizon, it’s time to prepare for a third straight year of drought conditions…

click to listen to Dave Rizzardo

And that means even more major impacts for the watersheds, including from the massive wildfires we’ve been having, as fuels dry even more drastically…

click to listen to Dave Rizzardo

Rizzardo says even if a so-called “Miracle March” got the snowpack back to average by the final survey, for April, it would actually need to be around 150-percent of normal to alleviate drought worries.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha