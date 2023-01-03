< Back to All News

More Grant Money For Music in the Mountains

Posted: Jan. 3, 2023 12:26 AM PST

Nevada County’s classical music performance and education non-profit is getting another funding boost from the California Arts Council. And this time Music in the Mountains has received three more grants, totalling 146-thousand dollars over two years. Grass Valley City Council member Hilary Hodge is on the group’s Board. She says they’re now in 50 classrooms throughout the county, teaching over 700 students…

Music in the Mountains has been offering fun and challenging programs since the 1980’s.

And as local schools have been forced to cut music and art programs, Hodge says many students can no longer participate in vital educational activities, like learning to play a musical instrument. She says these grants will help keep these programs available for at least two more years. The Arts Council says 2022 was their biggest annual funding investment in their 46-year history.

