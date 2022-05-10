< Back to All News

More Grants Awarded By Grass Valley Soroptimists

Posted: May. 10, 2022 12:46 AM PDT

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley has announced another round of grants that improve the lives of women and children. Each award is worth one to two-thousand dollars. The director of the Board, and past president, Judy East, says it includes supporting the training at the Breastfeeding Coalition of Nevada County…

East says other recipients include Hospitality House, for helping homeless women and children. There’s also the Nevada County Association for the Developmentally Disabled, to help them re-establish recreational and other support services, and One Source Empowering Caregivers, to help recruit, train, and provide ongoing education for volunteers. Also, the the family birthing center, for the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, and Women of Worth…

The grants will be presented May 19th at a Celebration of Service at Grace Lutheran Church. And at that time, soroptimists will also be awarding two vocational scholarships for graduating high school students. And two young women, who are heads of households continuing their college education, will also be acknowledged as winners of the Live Your Dream competition..

