More Hearts and Hands Club Members Sought

During February, Hospitality House has an ambitious goal to welcome 28 new Hearts and Hands Club members in just 28 days. Public Relations Coordinator Jennifer Keefe says the Club is a monthly, automated donation program designed to help where the need is greatest. That can fluctuate each month throughout the year, and it’s all linked to the ultimate goal of finding permanent housing for someone…

Keefe says Club membership is available at any monetary level, but most typically give 25 to 50 dollars on what specific day each month. That can provide fuel and nourishment to ten struggling families one month and help with a security deposit for permanent housing the next month…

Hospitality House officials say February is a month for many that represents love and giving, including Valentine’s Day. To learn more about the Hearts and Hands Club or to sign up, go the link on their website.