More Help For South Yuba River Emergencies

With emergencies on the South Yuba River a growing concern, another tool to speed up response time. The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services has distributed four Iridium Go Satellite Hot Spot devices to the South Yuba River Citizens League. SYRCL Executive Director Melinda Booth says they’ll be used by their river ambassadors, who are available on weekends and holidays, the most crowded time…

The satellite phones follow the recent installation of an Emergency Call Box at the Purdon Crossing of the river…

The satellite phones act as a router for smart phones, iPads, tablets, and laptops, delivering a private wireless network up to 100 feet from its location.