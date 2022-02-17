More High School Student Pushback On Mask Mandate

With the state now signalling a transition of the pandemic to an endemic, that will likely also include a lifting of the mask mandate in schools, according the Superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Brett McFadden says that’s what California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly probably has in mind, when he provides an update on February 28th. Meanwhile, he’s seeing increasing pushback from students…

And even though the school mask mandate may be lifted soon, McFadden says another high school district, this time in Roseville, has decided to go ahead and pass a resolution that there will be no enforcement there…

McFadden says the Board of Trustees may consider passing a similar resolution at their meeting next week. The Board recently considered passing a more defiant resolution, modeled after one approved last month in Rocklin, that bans all state COVID mandates, including vaccines, by April. But, instead, a more toned down resolution was passed, urging the Governor’s Office to lift the vaccination mandate.