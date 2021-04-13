< Back to All News

More Homebuyer Help Funding Requested

Posted: Apr. 13, 2021 12:11 AM PDT

The application period is getting underway for this year’s round of funding from what’s called the Community Development Block Grant Program. And this time, Nevada County Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, says he’s asking the Board of Supervisors, this morning, to allow his department to apply for up to 850-thousand dollars. He says 500-thousand would assist low-income homebuyers with down payments…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Dent says supplying the down payment as a forgiveable loan would eliminate the need for buyers to obtain private mortgage insurance, reducing their monthly payments…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Dent says the grant could help 10 to 12 homebuyers. Meanwhile, the rest of the funds, or 350-thousand dollars, would assist with minor health and safety-related home modifications and repairs for older adults living in the county, through a partnership with the FREED Center for Independent Living. Dent says the application process usually takes around four to six months and the earliest the funding could be implemented is in six to eight months.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha