< Back to All News

More Homeless Funding For Nevada County?

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 12:37 PM PDT

While large cities and counties will be the main beneficiaries of greatly-increased homeless funding in the new state budget, Nevada County officials are also optimistic. The county’s Housing Resource Manager, Brendan Phillips, says the project, or projects, they will apply for are already in line with state priorities…

click to listen to Brendan Phillips

Phillips says state funding will not be available to enhance existing homeless shelter operations. The money would also go to what’s called the Continuity of Care program that also involves Placer County. He says getting all the local jurisdictions, as well as non-profit agencies, to agree on one project, or several projects and, especially, the best location is always time-consuming and challenging…

click to listen to Brendan Phillips

The budget agreement includes 600-million dollars for homeless services, which is 250-million dollars higher than what Governor Brown proposed.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha