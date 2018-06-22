More Homeless Funding For Nevada County?

While large cities and counties will be the main beneficiaries of greatly-increased homeless funding in the new state budget, Nevada County officials are also optimistic. The county’s Housing Resource Manager, Brendan Phillips, says the project, or projects, they will apply for are already in line with state priorities…

Phillips says state funding will not be available to enhance existing homeless shelter operations. The money would also go to what’s called the Continuity of Care program that also involves Placer County. He says getting all the local jurisdictions, as well as non-profit agencies, to agree on one project, or several projects and, especially, the best location is always time-consuming and challenging…

The budget agreement includes 600-million dollars for homeless services, which is 250-million dollars higher than what Governor Brown proposed.