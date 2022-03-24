More Housing Sought For Mentally Ill Here

With higher-than-anticipated federal and state funding becoming available, Nevada County wants to use it to expand permanent housing and support services for people with serious mental illnesses. The Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution providing 900-thousand dollars for the local Housing Development Corporation to purchase a house on Empire Street in Grass Valley. Behavioral Health Director Phebe Bell told the Board, at its Tuesday meeting, that the group hasn’t secured the deal yet. They’re asking for a 55-year deed restriction, so only Behavioral Health clients can stay at the home…

Bell says Behavioral Health is housing around 250 clients with serious mental health as well as substance abuse issues. Another six clients would be able to stay at the home. Shera Banbury is on the Advisory Board for Mental Health and Substance Use and also has a son with a mental illness…

Contract services are funded through the County Mental Health Services Act, Project Homekey, and Proposition 47. Prop 47 has reduced some drug offenses from felonies to misdemeanors.