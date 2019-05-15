< Back to All News

More Improvements Ahead For Highway 20

Posted: May. 14, 2019 5:37 PM PDT

Another major stretch of Highway 20 is slated for improvements, to help reduce accidents, as well as congestion and backups. But projects aren’t scheduled to begin for another two or three years. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says it’s east of Nevada City, a popular route motorists use to get to I-80 in the Sierra…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says one project is considered an “operational” upgrade…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says safety projects in the works include what’s called the “Omega Curve Correction”. It’s a one-mile segment from near the White Cloud campground that also includes widening shoulders and adding turnouts. She says all projects are currently in the environmental review process and public comments will also eventually be taken.

