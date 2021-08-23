More In-Person Classes At Sierra College Begin

It’s a more traditional-feeling first day of classes for Sierra College, which resume Monday, August 23rd. The Executive Dean of the Nevada County campus, in Grass Valley, Stephanie Ortiz, says 30 in-person sections are being offered this fall, which is about 25 to 30-percent of the normal number, with the rest still online. And enrollment applications are still available for a number of those sections…

Many Community College systems in California have delayed most, if not all, in-person classes until the next semester in January. Ortiz hopes that might make Sierra College a more attractive option, with enrollment still below pre-pandemic levels…

Ortiz also points out that the Nevada County campus has had in-person vocational classes all during the pandemic, along with the fire academy. Masks are mandatory indoors. But, unlike a number of college systems, proof of vaccination is not being required.