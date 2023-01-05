More Job Opportunities For Local Artists

The Nevada County Arts Council continues to seek ways to find more artists’ jobs. Executive Director Eliza Tudor says they’re seeking local panelists to review applications for what’s called the Upstate California Creative Corps. She says the Corps is a brand new 60-million dollar workforce development opportunity for artists, as well as for agencies who might benefit from employing them to help promote their key issues…

Tudor says local government representatives, social service agency staff, or those connected with arts organizations, with an interest in these issues, might consider applying to be a panelist…

Tudor says three-point-38 million dollars will be re-granted across 19 Northern California counties. She says the Council wants to be sure they build a local three-person panel that is diverse and knowledgeable to support both an equitable process and an inclusive pool of grantees. There’s an application link on the Council’s website. Tudor says they’ll contact applicants between late January and March.