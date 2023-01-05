< Back to All News

More Job Opportunities For Local Artists

Posted: Jan. 5, 2023 12:34 AM PST

The Nevada County Arts Council continues to seek ways to find more artists’ jobs. Executive Director Eliza Tudor says they’re seeking local panelists to review applications for what’s called the Upstate California Creative Corps. She says the Corps is a brand new 60-million dollar workforce development opportunity for artists, as well as for agencies who might benefit from employing them to help promote their key issues…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

Tudor says local government representatives, social service agency staff, or those connected with arts organizations, with an interest in these issues, might consider applying to be a panelist…

click to listen to Eliza Tudor

Tudor says three-point-38 million dollars will be re-granted across 19 Northern California counties. She says the Council wants to be sure they build a local three-person panel that is diverse and knowledgeable to support both an equitable process and an inclusive pool of grantees. There’s an application link on the Council’s website. Tudor says they’ll contact applicants between late January and March.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha