More Job Seekers In Nevada County

After a nearly one-point increase in January, the February unemployment rate for Nevada County stayed the same. It was, once again, four-percent. Maryanne Connelley is a Business Service Representative with the Alliance for Workforce Development office in Grass Valley. She says they’ve seen employers struggling less in finding workers. There’s been more people seeking jobs, mostly in the health care industry…

According to the State Employment Development Department, a number of sectors saw job losses. The biggest drop was in Mining, Logging, and Construction, at 90, which is mostly due to the time of year. There were also 50-job declines in Manufacturing and Retail Trade and a 30-job drop in Leisure and Hospitality. Connelley says more people

Nevada County’s jobless rate was also just two-tenths-of-a-point lower than a year ago.