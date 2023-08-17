< Back to All News

More Land Protection From Development BYLT

Posted: Aug. 17, 2023 12:16 AM PDT

After a recent cleanup of abandoned homeless camps with Hospitality House, Bear Yuba Land Trust has officially announced the permanent protection from development of another parcel. It’s 128 acres near Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road. Executive Director Erin Tarr says it has scenic open space and important wildlife habitat and is called Wildflower Ridge Preserve…

click to listen to Erin Tarr

BYLT officials say the preserve lies within the historic Kenny Ranch, also known as Hell’s Half Acre, which has long been at risk for subdivision. The site held the potential for a 340-home project. Tarr says they’ve monitored the property’s status for decades. They’ve purchased the property, with support of Sierra Nevada Conservancy, because of its unique natural features. Tarr says a celebration is planned for September 14th…

click to listen to Erin Tarr

The acquisition joins BYLT’s 25-thousand-plus acres of land permanently protected in the Bear and Yuba River watersheds.

