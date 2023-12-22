More Local Patrols For Maximum Enforcement Pd

Those driving the highways toward their Christmas weekend destinations will also likely notice an increased law enforcement presence. The latest Maximum Enforcement Period for the California Highway Patrol starts at six Friday evening and continues until just before midnight on Monday. And Officer Jason Bice admits they have to be a little more selective in whom they issue warnings and citations to, since the majority of motorists tend to exceed the speed limit at least somewhat…

click to listen to Officer Bice

A year ago, 639 DUI arrests were made around the state. Bice also mentions that people driving through Western Nevada County may notice even more patrols than in the past…

click to listen to Officer Bice

As ususal, the focus is on Highway 49 south of Grass Valley and Highway 20, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction. During last year’s Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period, 26 people were killed in crashes statewide in the CHP’s jurisdiction.