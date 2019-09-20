< Back to All News

More Marijuana Plants Seized North San Juan

Posted: Sep. 20, 2019 1:07 PM PDT

It’s the second illegal marijuana garden to be raided in North San Juan this week. And this one has resulted in three arrests. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says a search warrant was served at a home on San Francisco Street, where 36 plants were growing outside, among a number of other items found…

A shotgun and two handguns were also seized. Bringolf says 35-year-old Joseph Woodruff of Grass Valley was one of three men taken into custody…

Bringolf says Howell was the primary resident of the home, with Woodruff and Terry staying there on and off. Among the charges against Howell is manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

