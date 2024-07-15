More Members Needed Firewise Communities

Nevada County may have the most Firewise Communities of any county in California. But they could still use more paying members to help fund their activities. That includes the Friends of Banner Mountain, which is located about halfway between Grass Valley and Nevada City, and has been together for around 35 years. Vice-President Susan Sanders says it’s still a heavily-rural area with a lot of fuels…

Meanwhile, Sanders estimates only around 300 members paying 25-dollars a year out of around 12-hundred homes. She says they could really use more neighborhood captains…

Sanders says Friends of Banner Mountain started out as a group opposing a local mine and trying to preserve and protect NID canal trails. It now only continues to monitor trails and more directly focuses on wildfire mitigation issues, with the threat now being much more volatile each year. Residents are encouraged to visit the group’s updated web site for more information about joining.