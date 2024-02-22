More Microgrants Available Firewise Communities

Just in time for post-storm cleanup, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services has opened a second application period for a new round of microgrant funding for Firewise Communities. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the same number is available as the first round in 2022…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Projects include hazardous vegetation removal and advancing defensible space objectives. And Wolfe says there’s been a lot of interest in obtaining the money…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

The microgrants are intended to fund collaborative projects that provide community-wide benefits. That includes renting a chipper for community use, contracting for transportation of vegetation processing sites, or hiring a contractor to clear or improve evacuation routes on private roadways. Wolfe says the application period lasts about a month. A link called Firewise Community Grants can be found on the Office of Emergency Services website.