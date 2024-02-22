< Back to All News

More Microgrants Available Firewise Communities

Posted: Feb. 22, 2024 12:53 AM PST

Just in time for post-storm cleanup, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services has opened a second application period for a new round of microgrant funding for Firewise Communities. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the same number is available as the first round in 2022…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Projects include hazardous vegetation removal and advancing defensible space objectives. And Wolfe says there’s been a lot of interest in obtaining the money…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

The microgrants are intended to fund collaborative projects that provide community-wide benefits. That includes renting a chipper for community use, contracting for transportation of vegetation processing sites, or hiring a contractor to clear or improve evacuation routes on private roadways. Wolfe says the application period lasts about a month. A link called Firewise Community Grants can be found on the Office of Emergency Services website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha